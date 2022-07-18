Midtown Community Services [MCS] will host the second of its annual Children's Peace Parades at 10 a.m. Thursday July 28.
The event, which is in its 33rd year, begins at Midtown's headquarters, 1202 S. Boyle, and children will travel east on Manchester Ave., through The Grove neighborhood. Individuals, businesses, and organizations are invited to join Midtown by walking or cheering the children from sidewalks.
"Since 1982, Midtown has strived to provide children and teenagers with a safe environment that promotes healthy growth and development. Unfortunately, 40 years later, children in St. Louis continue to be affected by prejudice, poverty, and violence,” said Barbara Schaefer, executive director.
“The Peace Parade is our campers' chance to share their message of change and hope with the community. These young advocates again share their message of peace, love, and justice through songs and handmade signs.”
The parade is a highlight of Midtown's annual Summer Academy Day Camp, which provides children a safe place to play, learn, and grow. A second session began on July 11, and campers enjoy activities including field trips, arts and crafts, and sports programming.
For more information on the Peace Parade or to learn how you can participate, contact Midtown at admin@midtownstl.org or call (314) 534-1180.
MCC will hold its “Back to Schoolpalooza” from 1-3 p.m. Friday July 29, 2022, at the Boyle Street location.
A uniform drive and exchange are included, and dental and health screenings, free haircuts and styles, and a school supply giveaway.
Registration is encouraged for the event to ensure proper uniform sizing. Walk-ins are welcome; however, supplies might be limited.
To register children for Schoolpalooza and learn more about Midtown visit www.midtownstl.org.
