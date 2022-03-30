On March 22, 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Dred Scott v. Sandford denied Dred Scott's family their freedom and stated American citizenship did not include Black people “enslaved or free.”
The ruling also stated Black people had no right to file lawsuits seeking freedom.
"It's an articulation of the most virulent racist argument by the federal court. Prior, no federal court had ever said anything like this [the ruling]," said Lynne Jackson, Scott's great-great-granddaughter and Dred Scott Heritage Foundation president.
170 years after the ruling, Central Baptist Church in St. Louis on Saturday, March 26, 2022, hosted a large congregation celebrating Missouri's official and overdue recognition of the Scott family's fight for freedom.
The service commemorated a unanimous Missouri state legislature renouncing the ruling in both chambers on April 29, 2021. The church also celebrated its 175th anniversary. It was founded on March 22, 1846.
The 1857 Scott case ruling maintained that the federal government could not limit slavery to certain territories, which was a factor in prompting the Civil War. Scott lived a year as a free person, six years before the Emancipation Proclamation.
The Central Baptist event included speakers Peter Blow, Charles and Louis LaBeaume, Oliver Brown, Judge John Ferguson, Homer Plessy, state Sen, Mike Moon, and state Reps. Dottie Bailey, Steven Roberts, Jr. and Raychel Proudie.
Roberts Jr. and Proudie introduced the Scott decision renouncement legislation in 2020. It eventually passed the chamber’s judiciary and rules committees unanimously, but a final vote was delayed because of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Sister [Circuit Attorney] Kimberly Gardner and sister [St. Louis Mayor] Tishaura Jones and all Black women carry the burden of 'Dred Scott city’ on their shoulders," Julia Davis, director of Black Power for the International Black Freedom Alliance (IBFA), said.
"We are here from this Old Courthouse, where it all started to go bad for Black people, down to the Carnahan Courthouse, where the tradition continues, but we are the curse breaker.
Charlie Taney, the great-great nephew of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, who as a sitting Supreme Court justice ruled against Black human rights in the Scott case, shared his experience with the Scott family, and deemed his relative’s ruling, “the worst-ever.”
“I asked for forgiveness from the Scott family and they forgave us,” Taney said.
“They hugged me and that became the basis of trust between our families. And since then, we've been working together, to bring Black and white Americans together. And as Jackson likes to say at the end of our talks, ‘if the Scotts and Taneys can come together in America, anyone can.’”
"This church provided crucial support for the Scott family in their fight for
freedom," said Louise LeBourgeois, the daughter of Charlotte Blow. Blow is the great-great-great granddaughter of Charlotte Blow, a daughter of Dred Scott’s enslavers. She would later help free Scott.
"[That] we can draw a direct line from this church, to the Scott v. Sanford case to Civil War to emancipation is a testament to the ministry nurtured here for 175 years."
"They [Blows and Scotts] were able to love and nurture each other as was their innate human rights," LeBourgeois said.
"The Blows as Dred Scott's enslavers denied human rights. The Blows also assisted the Scott family in their fight for freedom. Between these truths lie the tension between acknowledging the horror of slavery and reaching for redemption, justice and reconciliation between the past we must reckon with and the future we envision, we move through the present holding the light of possibility."
