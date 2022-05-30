Summertime means fun time, but it also means many youths are out of school and could get into trouble.
In the ongoing effort to find “non-enforcement solutions” to help keep youth safe this summer, St. Louis is using $1 million in Community Development Block Grant funding to create summer-long programs.
The city has partnered with St. Louis Public Schools, and other community leaders to create Summer Fun STL summer camps, programs, and pop-up events to keep youth safe in fun and educational environments in the summer months.
The seven locations, located in SLPS schools, will open June 6, 2022, and run through July 29.
Recreational and educational activities and three full meals a day will be provided to 700 youth ages five to 17. The city’s free summer camps are also running at seven recreation centers and are still accepting registrants at the City of St. Louis Recreation Department webpage on the city’s website, www.stlouis-mo.gov
The Gateway Region YMCA will also hold youth pop-ups and other events with funding granted through the Prop S Youth at Risk Program.
“From these new youth programming locations to the city’s summer camps at our recreation centers, we’re looking to make sure youth have a safe place to go to have fun this summer,” said Wilford Pinkney, the Mayor’s Office Director of Children, Youth and Families.
“We’re appreciative of St. Louis Public Schools for working alongside us to provide locations across the city and to all of our partners in the St. Louis Youth Development Collaborative to make Summer Fun STL an option for more than a thousand youth and their families.”
The Summer Fun STL locations are:
Nance Elementary - 8959 Riverview Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63147
Contact Girls Inc. for registration: (314) 385 - 8088
Oak Hill Elementary - 4300 Morgan Ford Rd, St. Louis, MO 63116
Contact Girls Inc. for registration: (314) 385 - 8088
Ashland Elementary - 3921 N Newstead Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115Contact Girls Inc. for registration: (314) 385 - 8088
Walbridge Elementary - 5000 Davison Ave, St. Louis, MO 63120
Contact Girls Inc. for registration (314) 385 - 8088
Patrick Henry Downtown - 1220 N 10th St, St. Louis, MO 63106
Contact Girls Inc. for registration (314) 385 - 8088
Yeatman Middle School - 4265 Athlone Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115
Contact the Sophia Project for registration: (314) 807-8333
Peabody Elementary School - 1224 S 14th St, St. Louis, MO 63104
Contact Northside Youth for registration (314) 723- 3069
