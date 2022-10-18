Two Saint Louis Public Schools are among 11 nationwide to receive All-Star status on the Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s 2022 list of America’s healthiest schools.
Honored as All-Star schools are Wilkinson Early Childhood Center and Oak Hill Elementary, which respectively earned recognition in each of nine topic areas.
The areas of review are Strengthening Social-Emotional Health & Learning.; Cultivating Staff Well-Being; Increasing Family and Community Engagement; Improving Nutrition and Food Access; Implementing Local School Wellness Policy; Bolstering Physical Education and Activity; Enriching Health Education; Promoting Tobacco-Free Schools; and Supporting School Health Services.
The other All-Star Schools are Alton Elementary School (Texas), Carl Waitz Elementary (Texas), Cedarcreek Elementary School (California), Curtisville Primary Center (Pennsylvania), Griffin Middle School (Georgia), IDEA Pflugerville Academy (Texas), IDEA Pflugerville College Prep (Texas), Springhill Lake Elementary School (Maryland), and West Creek Academy (California).
“Today, and every day, we invite the nation to join Healthier Generation as we honor our schools for their resourcefulness and dedication to addressing the total wellness needs of their students,” said Kathy Higgins, chief executive officer at Healthier Generation.
“This particular cohort of ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’ exemplifies the fortitude required to serve current and future generations with equity and care.”
America’s Healthiest Schools is one of the longest-running nationwide recognition programs honoring schools for achievements in supporting the whole health needs of students and school staff.
Since its founding, Healthier Generation has supported more than 53,000 schools and has helped create healthier environments for over 31 million children.
Healthier Generation expanded its 2022 award program “to meet schools and districts where they are, celebrating excellence amid ongoing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and systemic inequities, especially for individuals that identify as Black, Indigenous, and/or People of Color (BIPOC) and youth from under-resourced communities,” according to Higgins.
Nearly 75% of the awardees are Title I schools, and nearly two-thirds serve majority BIPOC students.
Twenty other SLPS schools also made the national list. They are:
Adams Elementary School, Ashland Elementary School, Ava Elementary School, Busch Middle School of Character, Central VPA High School SW, Eldon South Elementary School, Gateway Michael Elementary School, Gateway MST Elementary School, Hickey Elementary School, Humbolt Academy of Higher Learning, Mason School of Academic & Cultural Literacy, McKinley Classical Leadership Academy, Meramec Elementary School, Mullanphy Investigative Center, Nottingham CAJT High School, Patrick Henry Downtown Academy, and Pierre Laclede Junior Career Academy.
SLPS had added telehealth care services free of charge to all students through Hazel Health, Inc., at the beginning of the school year.
With parental permission, all district students, regardless of insurance, will have access to pediatricians and physician assistants who can conduct exams, diagnose illnesses and prescribe over-the-counter medications from school nurses’ offices. Students for whom English is a second language will also receive translation services.
“This is a major move toward making healthcare accessible to our students and at no cost to families,” said Michael Brown, director of Student Support Services
“Insurance is not required to receive services. Insurance information will be collected, and insured families may see an explanation of benefits from their insurer, but the uninsured or underinsured will always receive care with Hazel.
Kelvin Adams, retiring SLPS superintendent, said the district is “excited to bring healthcare services to our students and parents.”
“Many struggle to get the proper care for a variety of reasons including work schedules, lack of insurance or lack of transportation. This is an important addition to our services to families and to maintaining healthy, safe school environments in the midst of COVID-19 recovery.”
According to Dr. Travis Gayles, Hazel Health Chief Health Officer, the online program is not a replacement for regular visits to a physician. However, it will help when students become ill at school or when parents need reassurance while waiting for a doctor’s appointment.
“We start by creating relationships and building trust and confidence among school staff and parents. Our consultations provide more immediate diagnoses and treatment (over-the-counter medications) and protect instructional time by reducing the number of school days missed,” he said.
