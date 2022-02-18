Clifford Wilson, Sr. passed away on January 25, 2022 at the age of 91 years old. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and brother who was the true patriarch of the family. He was surrounded by family at the time of his homegoing.
He was born on September 6, 1930 in Osceola, Arkansas. He was the 6th child of 14 children born to Edward and Mabel Wilson. His other brothers and sisters were Eddie, Mildred, Bennie, Mary, Alvin, Ruby, Otis, Robert, Grace, Beatrice, Evonne, Eunice and Johnny. The family moved to Saint Louis, Missouri in 1940 where Clifford would go on to attend Dunbar Elementary School and Washington Technical High School during his formative years. After school he would work for Coca-Cola in their delivery department.
Clifford would make his professional mark afterwards when he worked at the Krey Meat Packing Company for over 20 years where he would eventually become a union representative to thousands of workers nationwide. In 1973, he would become the organizer of the Black Trade Unionists Organization where he made a huge impact for African American workers’ rights in the meat industry.
Also in 1973, Clifford would become the founder of the United Black Community Fund St. Louis Chapter. From this he would establish the Clifford Wilson, Sr Service Center where a number of social programs were provided to the community. Among the services provided were free hot meals programs, notary services and weekly educational forums that provided families with the tools they needed for everyday life.
During the late 70s and early 80s, Clifford served as Alderman of the 4th Ward for the City of Saint Louis. During his term, he helped organize the First Aldermanic Black Caucus in the city of Saint Louis now called the African American Caucus. He wanted the Northside of Saint Louis, which remains to be predominantly African American, to have its fair share of the financial pie allocated throughout the city.
In retirement, Clifford enjoyed time with his family and closest friends. He was a collector of classic movies and music. Amongst his most cherished collection was his vintage vinyl records of classic artists ranging from all genres of music from Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole even to some modern acts as well.
Clifford always had a sense of pride in helping others, especially his Black African American people. He spent his whole life trying to uplift his people by any means necessary. Even in his final act, he fought off the Covid-19 virus and lived long enough to be able to donate his body for organ donation. Even in the end, he spent his final time helping others.
He was preceded in death by first wife Verneda and second wife Gwendolyn; children Diane McCloud and Cynthia Meriwether.
Clifford is survived by his sister, Mary Jackson; children Keith, Verchelle, Lisa West and Clifford II; grandchildren Lisa McCloud, Jason, Mark, Carmen, Catrena, Kanani and Tobias; great-grandchildren Charmaine, Chianne, Cynthia, Carvaughn, Devon, Trevon, Line, Asharra, Kevon, Layla, Zion, La’Mayah and Blake; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
