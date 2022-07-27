Tuesday began with historic rainfall totals and flash flooding in the St. Louis area. Keep track of the major closures and delays in the region, as rain continues to fall and flood waters rise.
Metro Transit
MetroLink riders in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County were encouraged to use alternative transportation until further notice. Stations were flooded out and there was potential damage to the tracks and equipment from the Central West End to St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The service disruption to MetroLink could last more than two weeks.
The Red Line MetroLink trains are only operating between the Central West End and Shiloh-Scott stations. The Blue Line MetroLink trains are operating between Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and University City-Big Bend stations.
MetroLink Station Shuttles will remain open to transport passengers by bus to the Lambert Airport Terminal #1 and the Central West End stations and between the University City-Big Bend and Central West End stations.
MetroLink trains are operating on a 20-minute schedule between the Central West End Station and Shiloh-Scott Station.
No Red Line trains are running between St. Louis Lambert International Airport and the Central West End Station. No Blue Line trains are operating between the Central West End Station and the University City-Big Bend Station.
Metro said to travel between the Central West End and the Shiloh-Scott stations, riders should use the Red Line train as no Blue Line trains are operating east of the Central West End Station.
Metro said riders traveling through these areas should allow 60 minutes for their commutes for the bus shuttles.
Metro said depending on the extent of the damage, MetroLink service may be out for two weeks or longer.
One train which was caught in the floodwaters at the Delmar Loop Station suffered significant damage.
MetroBus
Customers should allow extra time for their commute due to delays, closures, and detours caused by the flooding.
Flash flooding near Deer Creek caused delays in MetroBus vehicles on Tuesday out of the Brentwood MetroBus facility. Vehicles and resources are being relocated to other locations to support bus services.
Metro Call-A-Ride
Customers are experiencing delays due to inclement weather. Metro Transit says customers are being contacted directly about delays for specific trips.
MetroBus riders were asked to allow extra time for street closures and detours.
Call-A-Ride customers should also plan for delays.
Check updates at metrostlouis.org.
Gateway Arch
The Gateway Arch tweeted Tuesday morning it would be closed due to flooding. It said its ticketing and tram operations would also be closed.
Ferguson Brewing Company
The beer brewer closed its doors until further notice to assess the flood damage.
Fritz's Frozen Custard
The Florissant location was closed until further notice due to a power outage.
The Watering Bowl
The dog daycare rapidly flooded Tuesday morning and described rescuing the 42 boarded dogs with boats from the Hanley location. All dogs were evacuated from the 4-feet of water that rushed into the building. That facility is closed until further notice.
This article was originally published in KSDK. The original articles can be found here.
https://www.ksdk.com/article/weather/closures-delays-st-louis-historic-rainfall-flooding/63-a94fa9aa-79c2-44e0-9bba-72025ca7f31d
https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/local/metro-transit-delayed-due-to-flooding-in-st-louis-missouri/63-90558881-8e3c-4f19-a164-a4406abc6bda
