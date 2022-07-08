Throughout the years the College Hill neighborhood in north St. Louis has been neglected, with abandoned buildings, and dilapidated homes, and the lack of revenue has left this community overlooked and undervalued.
But Fred Kimbrough, executive director of the nonprofit College Hill Foundation, has plans to bring College Hill back to its past splendor with beautiful homes, playgrounds, and a safe community.
“The biggest part of what we are trying to do is beautification,” said Kimbrough.
Kimbrough has been working in the College Hill neighborhood for 10 years, he started out with the Lutheran Housing Support organization which partnered with the College Hill Foundation on many neighborhood projects revitalizing the community. Unfortunately, the Lutheran Housing Support organization folded. However, the organization had already leveled four abandoned houses and had empty lots ready for new development, so the organization transferred the property to the foundation.
Kimbrough has not hesitated in making changes to the community of College Hill, and the lavender farm is just one.
During a meeting, members of the foundation came up with various ideas of how to use these empty lots, but because funding was not available to build houses, they needed to come up with something that the community could sustain.
Collectively they chose growing lavender.
“We started with 100 plants, and now we have 4,000 plants,” said Kimbrough.
He says the foundation supplies lavender to Long Row Lavender, Dierbergs, and Baisch & Skinner.
“I really didn’t realize the demand for it,” said Kimbrough.
Sales from the lavender go back into the community of College Hill, this includes home repairs, building a new playground, and things needed to help keep this area moving forwards in the revitalization plans.
There are about 25,000 vacant properties citywide.
Also, the foundation started a new golfing program for youth in the neighborhood,
“Golf is typically something our kids in the city don’t get a chance to participate in,” said Kimbrough.” “It gives these kids an opportunity to do something and to learn something different.”
He says the program has been well received, and both kids and parents are excited to have it. He plans to make it a year-round program after the first year.
Kimbrough says the foundation is looking to expand beautifying College Hill towards the south of Blair Avenue to make the lavender farm a bigger business and hire people in the community to manage it.
He’s hoping to get the housing development program up and running again rehabbing homes, and adding new development for affordable housing and rental properties.
“If we invest in ourselves, we can have positive results and outcomes,” said Kimbrough.
He says we all have the ability to effect change, as long as we work together.
“Look at your community from a different perspective, believe that things can change,” said Kimbrough.
