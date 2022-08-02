It wasn’t even close.
Incumbent Congresswoman Cori Bush crushed state Sen. Steven Roberts Jr. in the race for the 1st Congressional seat Democratic nomination.
Bush found herself matched against a flawed candidate in Roberts who has faced two credible accusations of sexual assault.
Voters in the district made it clear early on that Bush, a progressive with a zeal for activism and energetic representation, was their choice over the upstart Roberts, a moderate Democrat dogged by scandal much of his career.
Bush greeted jubilant supporters at the House of Soul on Washington Avenue Tuesday night and exclaimed that people thought she was not worthy of re-election, but her emphatic triumph proved them wrong.
“[This win] was based upon the fact that we are unbought. It was based upon the fact that we are unbossed. It was upon the fact that we will tell it like it is, tell it to your face, and still love you the same,” she said as the crown roared.
“I am ready to return to Washington, D.C., and continue the celebration.”
Bush turned a large advantage in fundraising over Roberts into a huge victory at the polls. It was a knockout.
She touted that she has brought more than $1 billion to the St. Louis area, and sponsored 15 pieces of legislation including a recent bill that attempts to protect abortion rights.
True to her activist background, Bush most recently made headlines as one of 17 Democratic House members arrested after an abortion rights demonstration at the U.S. Supreme Court July 20.
With Bush’s victory secured early Tuesday evening, the music began blaring. Purple balloons surrounded the building and purple Cori Bush t-shirts nearly covered every inch of the club.
“We ready,” said Bush.
During her celebratory speech, she reminded supporters of Roberts’ unsuccessful attacks and that she has drawn the ire of white supremacist throughout the country that don’t like that she became the first Black congresswoman of the state of Missouri.
Mayor Tishuara Jones gave a compelling speech celebrating her “sister.”
“If you question whether or not you can be an activist and serve this country, this is proof [you can.] If you question whether or not you can be a single mother like us and serve this country and government, this is proof. If you question if you can love the Lord and be a pastor and serve this country, this is proof,” Jones said.
The mayor continued, “You don’t have to have a degree in political science to serve this country. All you have to do is give a damn, and you already know that your congresswoman gives a damn.”
Jones pointed out that Bush is the kind of leader voters deserve.
Bush’s father was front and center the moment she was confirmed as victor, and he congratulated his daughter.
“She deserves to win because she has done the work for St. Louis city and county,” said Errol Bush.
Some of her supporters have been with her since the Ferguson uprising in 2014.
Mike Lhotak said “I’m feeling amazing, you know. I met Cori when I was a part of the Lost Voices in 2015, and to see her win in 2020, and now again in 2022, it’s just amazing.”
Farrakhan Shegog, president and CEO of Young Voices With Action said, “This right here is evidence that in 2020 we organized and put in the right person, to begin with.”
“The fact that she got re-elected tonight showcases the needs, the desires, the principles, and the values of St. Louis' 1st Congressional District are a priority of Cori Bush, that’s why she got elected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.