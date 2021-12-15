Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, held a community check-in online Monday addressing mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, overdose crisis and gun violence epidemic.
“Recognizing that this past year has been tough for all of us, and that this time of year can be difficult sometimes, I wanted to be sure that we took the time to discuss the importance of mental health and wellness and provide tools and resources if you or someone you love is struggling,” Bush said at the beginning of the meeting.
The hour-long meeting included panelists Tessie Amos III, a clinical therapist in St. Louis; Candice Cox, youth mental health and trauma informed care specialist; Bart Andrews, chief clinical officer at Behavioral Health Response; and Brandon Johnson, public health advisor at the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration in the Suicide Prevention Branch at the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.
The town hall can be heard in its entirety online at https://bit.ly/3s3frfo.
Below, see what else the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress has been up to this month.
Rep. Lauren Boebert
Last week, Bush joined a group of almost 40 House representatives co-sponsoring a resolution to remove Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, from her committee assignments.
Bush and her colleagues cited Boebert’s repeated Islamophobic, racist and hateful comments, as well as incitement of anti-Muslim animus, for grounds of removal. Those comments, at times directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, have included the use of the slur "Jihad squad" to refer to Omar and other congresswomen of color.
“Saying I am a suicide bomber is no laughing matter," Omar tweeted last month.
Bush and her colleagues said House Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, has refused to hold her accountable for her dangerous conduct.
“We must be assured that no member is above accountability, and Republican leadership has failed to deliver any such accountability for Boebert,” Bush wrote in a statement. “It is time for Democratic leadership to act and pass our resolution to not only protect Rep. Omar but the livelihoods and lives of Muslim communities around our country.”
The Congressional Black Caucus also issued a statement condemning Boebert’s comments.
According to The Washington Post, lawmakers hope the resolution forces House Democratic leadership to punish the lawmaker before the end of the year.
Clemency Act
Bush joined several colleagues Friday in unveiling the Fair and Independent Experts in Clemency (FIX Clemency) Act to help address the backlog of over 18,000 pending clemency applications and the growing mass incarceration crisis.
The act would create an independent U.S. Clemency Board made up of nine people appointed by the president and would include a formerly incarcerated person. The board would be responsible for reviewing applications requesting a pardon, commutation or relief from collateral consequences of convictions.
The board’s recommendations would then be given directly to the president and included in an annual report to Congress.
Bush was joined by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, and grassroots advocates.
“2021 marks the first increase in 8 years of our federal prison population — that’s nearly a decade of progress that has been wiped out,” Bush wrote in a statement. “… Our clemency system is broken. Communities like my own in St. Louis have been devastated by mass incarceration and a failed war on drugs, and we cannot stand for any more excuses. President Biden can grant clemency with a stroke of a pen, and this bill will help him do that.”
Insulin
Bush and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, led nearly 100 House lawmakers last week in urging the Senate to quickly make insulin affordable for all Americans as part of the Build Back Better Act.
A letter signed by 97 lawmakers was submitted to Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and called on the Senate to retain the House’s provision of capping out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 a month and expand the policy to apply to uninsured individuals.
“We strongly urge you to retain the insulin affordability provisions in the House-passed Build Back Better Act, implement these provisions sooner, and expand these provisions to apply to the uninsured population,” the 97 lawmakers wrote. “These provisions have the potential to immediately save lives and prevent complications of untreated diabetes for millions of Americans. By retaining and expanding the insulin cost caps, we can pass a bill that truly makes insulin affordable for everyone in the U.S.”
A copy of the letter is available online at https://bit.ly/3dNk452.
