St. Louis County’s Department of Human Services has announced an increase in funding for down payment assistance program and the home improvement program coordinated through the Office of Community Development.
The St. Louis County HOME Consortium provides down payment assistance loans to income-eligible first-time homebuyers to help with the down payment and eligible closing costs associated with buying a home.
To provide additional assistance to homebuyers in the current market, down payment assistance loans were increased in the following areas:
• St. Louis County has increased its loan amount from $3,000 to $6,000; and
• City of Florissant has increased its loan amount from $3,500 to $5,000.
Similarly, Community Development will raise the maximum expenditure ceiling in our Home
Improvement Program from $5,000 to $7,500 to better serve residents. This change will allow residents to conduct necessary repairs despite the drastic increase in material and labor costs that have occurred over the past few years. For residents living north of I-64, please call 314-615-8232. For residents living south of I-64, please call 314-615-4025.
For more information, please contact the Housing Programs Manager at (314) 615-4555.
