As COVID-19 cases continue to grow exponentially, public officials continue to advocate for public health orders, including mask mandates.
St. Louis County and Jackson County filed a motion to appeal the Cole County ruling or to ask for a new trial to preserve the regulations that have enabled local public health authorities to address all matters of public health, not just COVID-19 Monday, according to County Executive Sam Page’s Facebook page.
“The ruling almost 130 miles away that could gut public health and take away healthcare for our most vulnerable was not appealed by the attorney general, which comes as no surprise,” Page said.
The county executive called parents who are not taking COVID-19 seriously a “menace to society,” and their beliefs “carnival quackery” as a pandemic continues.
“Another variant is spreading, vaccine acceptance is lower than it needs to be, hospitals here and around the country are sounding the alarm,” he said.
In a Facebook post, Page wrotthere will not be a mask order in most public buildings in St. Louis County until at least two more council members vote for one.
“I have asked the council to take up a mask order in whatever form it thinks state law requires,” he said.
Page notes school districts have their own authority to set rules to keep faculty, staff, and students safe.
“The county council’s failure to pass the mask mandate is disappointing and irresponsible,” he said.
“I hear from so many of our residents who ask what the issue is with the council, especially members who have seen the pandemic hit their districts particularly hard.
“Wear a mask. There is no law against wearing a mask and protecting those you love.”
When asked if the public supports mask mandates during the question-and-answer period, Page said that a mandate is needed.
“I think as cases increase, it’s becoming clear that a mask mandate is right at this time,” Page said. “We believe it’s easier for folks to wear masks than some of the more significant restrictions we faced earlier in this pandemic,” Page said.
On Tuesday, the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force held a briefing where they announced there are 502 daily hospitalizations, which is almost a 50% increase to mid-November.
“These numbers are close to what we saw in late summer and early fall,” Dr. Clay Dunagan, a member of the St. Louis Task Force, said. “We are also on a steep trajectory with numbers that look like it did same time last year.”
According to Task Force infographics, on average, seven to eight people are dying per day from the disease.
“Nearly 60 people are dying from COVID-19 each week at Task Force hospitals,” Dunagan said. “The surges are being driven by unvaccinated individuals.”
According to Task Force data, individuals who are obese, are immunocompromised, or have a pre-existing condition are being hospitalized for the disease and dying at higher rates than vaccinated individuals.
There are one to two children being hospitalized for COVID-19, as reported by the Task Force. Children have the lowest hospitalizations and ventilator usage from the data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.