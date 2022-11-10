The sun shined brightly, and a warm breeze hugged all that attended the “A Family Undivided” remembrance ceremony and celebration at Central Visual Performing Arts high School on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
More than 100 students, staff and supporters of the school first marched a route near the high school to the school, where a 19-year-old recent graduate shot and killed 15-year-old Alexzandia Bell and physical education teacher Jean Kuczka on Oct. 24 and injured seven others.
Some held signs saying, “How many more?” and there were shouts of “We want justice!”
While her grieving continues, Bell’s mother Keisha Acres said everything must be done to make sure another young person does not commit a similar act.
“I want you to listen to your children. Listen with your whole body. Watch their body language. Sometimes kids aren’t just acting up. Maybe they just don’t know how to ask for help,” she pleaded.
“To young people I say, if you feel you are in a dark place, reach out. Don’t wait anymore.”
Acres said she and her daughter had a relationship in which “she didn’t have to hide anything from me.”
For the parents and guardians who do not have that with children, Acres implored them to “be in their business. Be in their phone. Let them know you care.”
As the event began, CVPA Principal Kacy Seals-Shahid said, “this is about energy. This is about love.”
“This event is for the students and by the students. It is theirs,” she shouted.
Seals-Shahid said Kuczka had posters of Peanuts characters including Snoopy on her classroom walls, and they carried messages of respect and “how to be a good friend.”
“I learned a lot from her and those principals that she held dear,” she said.
Steve Kuczka and family members attended, and he thanked people for their prayers of support for his late wife.
“She is sorely missed. I hope you keep her in your thoughts and alive in your memories.”
Corie Duncan, a CVPA senior, represented the CVPA theater department with a dramatic monologue that depicted the terrifying morning and the calls for justice and new gun laws.
Portraying a character called “Star,” while fighting back her emotion, Duncan wailed “I am the girl who saw everything. I am the witness.”
“We will not stop talking. We need justice.”
She ended saying, “this is not about how they died; this is about how they lived. They lived!”
Students invited Ms. DC of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis as a guest speaker and “this is an awesome group of people, an awesome group of students.”
“It is about unity. We are going to make it through these things together.”
In a moving call-and-response with the crowed, she said, “I am the movement. You are the movement. We are the movement!”
The event marked the first time that many CVPA students had returned to the school since the Oct. 24.
SLPS has announced that virtual learning for CVPA students will begin next week as the school district finds a location for in-person classes. Students will resume classes on Monday, Nov. 14. They will have a full week of classes before the district's Thanksgiving break over the week of Nov. 21.
