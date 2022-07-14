Damion Baker was honored in death on Wednesday as his killer remained free.
Baker, a member of the undefeated 2014-15 CBC state champion football team, was killed in the early hours of Sunday, July 3, 2022, just south of Busch Stadium.
His mother, An’namarie Baker, said her son died a hero, according to what the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has shared with her.
“Damion was escorting a young lady to her car. His car was closer, so they walked to his car and then he dropped her off,” she said.
Tragedy soon struck. A man jumped in Damion Baker’s car in an apparent attempt to drive off with it. Baker responded, a fight began, and the shooting began.
“He put himself between them,” Baker said. “He was shot multiple times.”
Police reported that a woman was also shot in the legs and feet and was transported to a hospital.
After starring at CBC, Damion Baker played college football at Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, and studied psychology.
His mother said he returned to St. Louis with dreams of a career in the construction industry. She said he was a journeyman with St. Louis Laborers Local 42, and with Glaziers Local 513.
“Building was his passion,” she said.
“He always said he was gong to build the community back up. He wanted to own his own business in general construction. He was 25, and as bright as they come.”
Since her son’s death, one of the most difficult moments came when she received a call from the city medical examiner’s office.
“A woman called and told me she was very sorry, but I had to come down and identify my son’s body. She apologized for the delay but explained they could not identify my son through his fingerprints. In other words, he was not in the system,” Baker said.
“I said to her, ‘you sound surprised. Every Black man you come across has not been in trouble with the law.’”
Baker’s family was not the only one impacted by gun violence in the city during the Fourth of July Weekend. From July 1 through July 4, shootings left 7 people dead and 18 injured.
It was a violent weekend nationally, which included seven people being killed and 47 injured during a Highland Park, Illinois Fourth of July parade. A shooter, who is now in custody, fired at people from a roof overlooking the parade route.
Shootings were reported in nearly every U.S. state, resulting in at least 220 people being killed and close to 570 others wounded, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
“We are a family that understands that you can have a gun. We agree 100% you can protect yourself and your family,” Baker said.
“But the amounts of guns on the street; the types of guns on the street. We have to stop these guns getting to our city.
“Somebody needs to do something about the NRA [National Rifle Association.]
Baker said something must also be done to change the mentality of many Black young people.
“They think they must have a gun. They go to the grocery store – [with] a gun. They go anywhere- a gun. This is not a Black and white issue,” she said.
“We have to ask ourselves, ‘why are we allowing this to happen.’”
Baker is also asking the community for help in finding her son’s murderer.
“Obviously, people know who shot my son. Someone knows something. Please help our family,” she said.
As Damion Baker was laid to rest on Wednesday with many family members and friends in attendance, his mother can only remember what her son had accomplished and ponder all the positive things he wanted to do in the future.
“This kid was special. He was going to do great things, and someone took him away from us,” she said.
St. Louis police said anyone with information on the murder of Damion Baker should call Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Those tips are anonymous and can lead to a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.