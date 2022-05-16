About 100 people from around the community came out to clear debris and litter from several vacant properties as part of Day of Action, a community clean up day, in Castle Point, Missouri, on Saturday.
“It was great to see so many people spending their Saturday dedicated to building up the Castle Point community. The spirit of volunteerism is powerful and often contagious,” County Executive Dr. Sam Page said.
Sponsored by the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, they removed debris, unwanted greenery, and trash from 30 vacant properties in the neighborhood.
County Executive Page thanked Councilwoman Shalonda Webb and called her passion for a better, safer, cleaner community as "the driving force behind this event." He also thanked the St. Louis County’s Problem Property unit. "They are a small but mighty group.”
The community clean up was made possible by collaborating partners, including: St. Louis Regional Business Council (RBC), Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, United States Attorney’s Office - Eastern District of Missouri, St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis County Department of Transportation and Public Works - Problem Properties Division, St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, St. Louis County Police Department, St. Louis County Parks Department, Riverview Gardens School District, Fred Weber, Inc., Keeley Companies, Arcturis, Beck Disposal,Republic Services and NuWay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.