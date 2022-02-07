St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern has appointed Debra Moore to serve as a member of the Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners through January 2027. The St. Clair County Board confirmed the appointment on January 31. Moore is the Director of Administration for the St. Clair County Board.
“I anticipate her public service experience and grant program background will benefit the board and bi-state area residents, especially transit riders who commute between St. Clair County and the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County,” said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern.”
Moore replaces Commissioner Justin Zimmerman, whose term expired last month. Zimmerman had represented Madison County since 2017 on the Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners.
“I believe the growth of our region rests in part on the development of a viable, safe, public transportation system,” Moore said. “ I want to be a contributor to the decision-making process to realize that dream.”
Before Moore assumed the role of Director of Administration for the St. Clair County Board in 2015, she oversaw the administration of federal and state grant programs for St. Clair County.
She received a Ph.D. and Master of Arts in Political Science from the University of Missouri-Saint Louis and Bachelor of Arts in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
The Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners provides overall leadership and policy direction for the organization, and is comprised of 10 commissioners -- five members from Illinois and five members from Missouri. In Missouri, the governor selects members of the board and the Missouri Senate gives final approval to the appointments. In Illinois, county board chairpersons for both St. Clair and Madison Counties appoint their representatives.
