The St. Louis Alumnae Chapter (SLA) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., has announced the cheerful return of its Annual Breakfast with Santa event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Carr Lane Visual Performing Arts Middle School, 1004 N. Jefferson Ave., St. Louis, 63106.
Breakfast with Santa is the chapter’s annual toy giveaway, and the event has included a pancake breakfast, but the tradition was put on hold because of the pandemic.
“We’ll be giving out breakfast sandwiches instead of pancakes due to COVID,” said Renee Taylor, chair of the Breakfast with Santa committee.
“While the experience may be a little different without our signature pancakes, which we know the kids really enjoyed, we’re looking forward to welcoming families into a warm facility after doing a drive-through version of the event in 2021.”
“We chose Carr Lane because we wanted to be in the City of St. Louis and accessible to those who might benefit most from the program.”
Also, making a comeback this year is the opportunity for kids to win a bike.
“We realize that many families are taking a huge financial hit this year with the rising costs of goods and services,” said SLA President Bernadette White.
“The goal of Delta’s service projects is to offer some relief to our area’s most under-resourced communities is high on our list of priorities in all our programming efforts. The kids enjoy attending our event as much as we love hosting it.”
An adult must accompany children. Each child will get a meal, one toy, a book, and a chance to win a bike, while supplies last. For individuals or organizations wanting to donate new unwrapped toys, books, or bikes, please call (314) 325-9830.
