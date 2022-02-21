More than 6,000 payments of $500 have been processed and distributed to residents through the Direct Cash Assistance program, according to the City of St. Louis and partners including the St. Louis Treasurer’s Office, United Way of Greater St. Louis, MoCaFi Bank, and Ignite Cities.
The distributions total more than $3 million on cards are represent nearly two-thirds of allocated program dollars. Analysis of card usage indicates as of mid-February the top spending categories include groceries, utilities, and other essentials.
“The City of St. Louis is trying new and innovative ways to support working families who have suffered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said in a release.
“These payments are helping thousands of families put food on the table and pay the bills, and we continue to work with our partners to move funds as quickly as possible within the guidelines set by the US Treasury, Board of Aldermen, and city processes.”
Michelle Tucker, United Way president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis, said, “We understand the important impact the program’s direct assistance can have for thousands of City residents and families in helping with basic needs like rent, food, transportation and childcare.”
City Treasurer Adam L. Layne said, “This is just the first step.”
“We hope to see more residents take advantage of all the other free resources available to support their financial stability, including but not limited to our free 1-on-1 credit counseling and alternatives to high-interest loans.”
To adhere as closely as possible to the distribution timeline, the United Way paused the application portal to process, and review submitted applications on December 22 after 10,000 applications were received in a 4-day span. The program remains in effect until funding for the remaining 9,300 is exhausted.
Direct Cash Assistance is one facet of the $135 million direct relief package from the federal American Rescue Plan Act that Jones signed into law in 2021.
