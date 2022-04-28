Homer Erwin Nash, Jr, MD, a celebrated pediatrician who served at Homer G. Phillips Hospital before starting his own practice, has passed away, his family announced.
A Memorial Service for Dr. Nash will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Layne Renaissance Chapel, 7302 W. Florissant Ave in St. Louis with an opportunity to visit with the family at 10 a.m.
Dr. Nash was honored as a Lifetime Achiever during the 2009 Salute to Excellence in Healthcare and told the St. Louis American he decided his direction in medicine while at intern at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago.
“In general internship, you spend six weeks or two months in each service. Pediatrics was the one I liked the best,” he said.
Dr Nash was born in Atlanta on August 22, 1925. He was the fifth child, and only son, of Homer Erwin Nash, Sr., who was also a physician, and Marie Antionette Graves Nash. He attended Morehouse College (’45) in Atlanta until joining the U.S. Army. He served in the infantry in Italy during World War II and received the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal for service to his country.
After the war he attended Meharry Medical College in Nashville. There he met and fell in love with Ellene Terrell Bentley, and they married in 1947. They began their family with the birth of their eldest daughter in 1949. He graduated from medical school in 1951 and joined his sister Helen, who also became a doctor, in St. Louis in 1952 for a residency in Pediatrics at Homer G. Phillips Hospital.
His daughter Alison would also become a doctor and join her father’s practice.
She told the American in 2012, “It’s a family business, and that’s really the important word. We are a family who are about families.”
In 1955 he began his private pediatric practice and during the next years he and Ellene added four more daughters to their blossoming family. While a member of the medical staff at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes Jewish Hospital (BJC) he served on many committees and advisory boards. He worked with the Community Outpatient Practice Experience facilitating real life community pediatric practicums for medical residents from Children’s Hospital.
He did the same for physician assistants and nurse practitioners from other programs. In addition to his practice, he was a Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine and dedicated himself to providing excellent healthcare to and advocacy for underserved children and families in North St. Louis.
He was a member of the National Medical Association, the Mound City Medical Forum, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Homer was a proud “Girl Dad”, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His energy, kindness, intelligence, and humor blessed his family, friends and all who encountered him. Always active he also enjoyed playing handball, racquetball, golf and worldwide travel with family and friends.
He was an avid reader and Master bridge player and even taught the game to others. He was also a member of Sigma Pi Phi fraternity, the ETA Boule chapter, The Royal Vagabonds, the Music Lovers, the Ebony Tennis Club, and the St. Louis Bridge Club.
Homer is preceded in death by his wife Ellene Nash, parents, Marie Antoinette Graves Nash and Homer E. Nash, Sr., sisters Marie Nash, Catherine Harris Frye, Helen Nash, Harriet Chisholm, and son-in-law Leo Ming.
His sister Dorothy Shack, daughters Terrell Ellene Mann (Steve), Lauren Ming, Sherry Heard, Alison Nash (Clarence Dula) and Tracey Nash-Huntley (David Huntley) survive him as do his grandchildren, Earl Ming (Nikkisha), Stephan Mann, Courtney Dula (Adam Pearson), Carole Dula-Bell (Rickell Bell), CK Ming, Jordan Heard, Sydney Heard, Calhoun Huntley, Porter Huntley, William Dula and Homer Dula; and great-grandchildren Zoey Birdsong, Gabrielle Ming, Kyah Mann, Gavin Ming, Vivienne Pearson, Denise Bell, Phineas Pearson, and Imani Makeda Black.
He is also survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, in-laws, and a host of friends of all ages. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, May 6, 2022, Layne Renaissance Chapel, 7302 W Florissant Ave, St. Louis, MO with an opportunity to visit with the family from 10:00am – 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Morehouse College in memory of Alumnus Homer E Nash, Jr, MD ’45. Online donations can be made at www.giving.Moreouse.ed.
The obituary was provided by the family of the late Dr. Homer E. Nash.
