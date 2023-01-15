The snow did not deter the commemoration of the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on his birthday, January 15, 2022, in St. Louis' Fountain Park in front of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. statue, directly across the street from Centennial Christian Church, and the "peace march" which followed led by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Epsilon Lambda (St. Louis, MO) Alumni Chapter, Fountain Park-Lewis Place Community, Central West End Church, Epsilon Lambda Charitable Foundation, Second Presbyterian Church, and the Butler Group.