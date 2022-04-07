Jaleah Lewis, a student at Riverview Gardens Middle School (center), is fitted for an evening dress by seamstress Robyn Wilform and Lottie Lasley (right) with the assistance of her mother Jalil Lewis, Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Demetrius Johnson West End Community Center. The event was theSoul Glam Prom Dress Giveaway. Students were allowed to pick a prom dress of their liking for free to wear to their high school prom at the Demetrious Johnson Center.
Local News
Dress Rehearsal
- Wiley Price | The St. Louis American
News
