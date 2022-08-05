A check presentation for $10,000 from Janet and Jimmy Williams, plus delivery of 96 cases of water, sanitizing wipes, latex gloves, paper towels, and toilet paper rolls to Community Lifeline, a faith-based 510 (c) (3) organization designed to improve and enrich the lives of urban youth and families in East St. Louis. Left to right: LaToya Greenwood, Wyvetta Granger, CEO of Community Lifeline, Janet Williams and Jimmy Williams, East St. Louis native and McDonald's owner.