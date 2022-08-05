Jimmy Williams, an East St. Louis native and McDonald’s Owner/Operator who owns Estel Foods, Inc. has responded to a call for action from Illinois State Representative LaToya Greenwood (114th District) to help East St. Louis flood victims. Williams and his wife Janet donated $10,000 Wednesday for flood relief in addition to having McDonald’s distribution center, Martin Brower, donate a truck full of essential supplies.
“I grew up in this community, and the devastation left behind from the floodwaters is heartbreaking,” Williams said. “But we are fighters in East St. Louis, and I’m urging others to do what they can to help affected families get their lives back on track. Together, we can accomplish so much.”
