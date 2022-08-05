East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III has announced that the city will remain in a State of Emergency until further notice.
“We want to make sure that our citizens are safe and treated with dignity and compassion. To date, we are estimating that over 50 families were affected," he said,
Gov. JB Pritzker also said it will continue aiding flood victims.
"The flooding [has] continued in East St. Louis (St. Clair County) and resulted in life safety shelters for the displaced residents are being established East St. Louis, St. Clair County, Washington County, and their residents continue to struggle to repair the damages and recover from the flash flooding incidents,” he said.
“Based on reports received by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, local resources and capabilities have been exhausted and state resources are needed to respond to and recover from the effects of the flash flooding," he said.
Impacted residents are encouraged to contact the United Way at 2-1-1 to report any flood property damages they have incurred. Flood survivors are also encouraged to take photos and document their property damages prior to clearing the damage.
East Side Health District Director Elizabeth Patton-Whiteside encouraged residents to clean their homes according to CDC guidelines to maintain safety. The CDC guidelines for Cleaning Mold after a flood can be found at https://blogs.cdc.gov/publichealthmatters/2016/11/cleaning-mold-after-a-flood/.
There is a Multi-Agency Resource Center event which will be held at East St. Louis High School located at 4901 State Street from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Impacted residents may also call the Flood hotline at (618) 482-6620 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
