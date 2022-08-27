Childhood obesity is a health concern throughout America, and Black children are more at risk.
23% of Black children and adolescents between 7 and 16 years old are obese, compared to 15.5% White children, according to U.S Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health statistics.
People who are overweight are more likely to suffer from high blood pressure, elevated levels of blood fats, diabetes, and LDL cholesterol. This greatly increases the risk of heart disease and stroke.
September is Childhood Obesity Month, and the Childhood Obesity FamFun3k Walk returns at 10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 10, 2022, at Lincoln Park in East St. Louis, 605 S. 15th Street.
Now in its sixth year, the walk helps families “move into a healthier lifestyle by connecting the African American community to health and wellness resources,” said “Coach” Melody McClellan, Unwrap You and I Am ESTL Foundation founder.
In 2018, African Americans were 20% less likely to engage in active physical activity as compared to white Americans.
“The FamFun3k walk has served thousands in the community, providing education and fundraising to fight childhood obesity in the Metro East,” McClellan said.
“The FamFun3k Walk donated $14,500 to three Illinois and Missouri programs. The walk will have participants moving in-person or virtually in three continents and 20 states to help reduce childhood obesity.”
The FamFun3k Walk is sponsored by 96.3, SIHF Healthcare, Touchette Regional Hospital, and Hot 104.1. For additional information, contact McClellan at (314) 740-3285 or email unwrapyou@gmail.com.
