The family of the late Tyre Sampson has filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming negligence in the death of their 14-year-old son.
Sampson was killed on March 24 when he fell approximately 100 feet from a ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida during a spring break excursion. The “Free Fall” ride is billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower.
“That Sunday, I was waiting for my son to come home because he told me I’ll see him Saturday or Sunday. I’m still in shock, Sampson’s mother, Nekia Dodd, said during a St. Louis press conference on Tuesday.
Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law and Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales announced the lawsuit on behalf of Yarnell Sampson, Tyre Sampson’s father.
“The defendants in Tyre’s case showed negligence in a multitude of ways. One of the most glaring examples was failing to provide a $22 seatbelt on a ride that cost several million dollars to construct,” Crump said in a release.
“From the ride and seat manufacturers and the installer to the owners and operators, the defendants had more than enough chances to enact safeguards, such as seatbelts, that could have prevented Tyre’s death.
“They didn’t, and their poor decisions resulted in deadly consequences for a promising young man and lifelong pain for his family. We will hold these defendants accountable for their failures so that a tragedy like this never has to happen again.”
The lawsuit details alleged facts and circumstances leading up to Sampson’s death, including:
-No seatbelts or secondary restraints were in use on the Free Fall ride. Most free-fall rides utilize seat belts in addition to over-the-shoulder harnesses.
-Tyre’s weight was significantly over the weight restriction listed in the ride’s manual. No height or weight restrictions were posted at the ticket counter. No employees present advised Tyre that he was too big to safely ride the Free Fall ride.
-Defendants allowed the proximity sensors for the safety harness to be improperly altered and manipulated so that the ride was able to operate without Tyre’s harness properly closed.
-The ride and seat manufacturer failed to properly design the ride so that the proximity sensor for the safety harness could not be improperly modified and additionally failed to provide warnings about the consequences of adjusting the harness sensors.
-Tyre fell at least a hundred feet onto hard pavement after he was ejected from the ride.
“No child should lose their life trying to have fun,” Yarnell Sampson said from Orlando.
Hilliard said, “This is a cascade of grossly negligent conduct by a full team of culpable and sophisticated defendants—all willing to sacrifice the simplest of safety measures to assure themselves the quickest and biggest payday possible.”
“How severely a Central Florida jury financially punishes these corporations for joining together and killing this young boy is the billion-dollar question.”
The lawsuit names ICON Park; Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot, LLC; Extreme Amusement Rides, LLC; The Slingshot Group of Companies and The Slingshot Group; IDL Parent, LLC; ID Center (FL), LLC; Orlando Slingshot, LLC; High Rides, LLC; Funtime Handels, GMBH; Gerstlauer Amusement Rides, GMBH; Keator Construction, LLC; and I Drive 360 Management Services, LLC as defendants, alleging a practice of negligence and liability that requires relief for Sampson’s untimely and sudden death.
The lawsuit also states, “Tyre was a fourteen-year-old young boy who was an honor-roll student and football player. Despite his prowess on the football field, he was known as a kind-hearted person who cared about others. Tyre had a long and prosperous life in front of him that was cut short by this tragic event.”
Orlando Slingshot, the owner and operator of the ride, sent television station WFLA a statement after the lawsuit was filed.
"Orlando Slingshot continues to fully cooperate with the State during its investigation, and we will continue to do so until it has officially concluded. We reiterate that all protocols, procedures and safety measures provided by the manufacturer of the ride were followed.”
ICON Park said in a statement that park officials were “deeply troubled” about the state’s preliminary findings.
The ride had only been in operation for less than six months and was inspected in December, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.