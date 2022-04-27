Attorney Michael Haggard displays a $22 seat belt as a sign of Tyre Sampson is displayed following a press conference announcing a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the family of Sampson in St. Louis on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Sampson, a 6-foot 2-inch, 300 pound, 14 year old, fell 430 feet to his death from the Free Fall attraction at Orlando's Icon Park on March 24, 2022. Haggard the seat belt should have been used because of the boy's size.