People impacted by the July 25-28 flooding and severe storms throughout St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County can still apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The deadline to file for assistance is Oct. 7, 2022.
According to FEMA’s Issa Mansaray, FEMA continues to assist both renters and homeowners on a case-by-case basis. More than $29.3 million in individual assistance grants have been approved for more than 9,400 households.
In addition, FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid $15.2 million in claims for policyholders and the U.S. Small Business Administration [SBA] has approved more than $11.4 million in disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses.
FEMA representatives are still canvassing St. Louis-area neighborhoods affected by the flooding to help people, and Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) and free legal assistance are available to survivors.
Online applications are being accepted at DisasterAssistance.gov,, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.
If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.
For needs not covered by insurance or other sources, FEMA may be able to provide Individual Assistance grant money that does not have to be repaid for:
*Rental Assistance if you need to relocate because of flood damage
*Personal Property that was damaged or destroyed by flooding
*Lodging Reimbursement if you had to stay in a hotel temporarily
*Basic Home Repairs for homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by flooding
*Other Serious Needs caused by recent flooding
In addition to the assistance listed, please note the following:
Only one application per household and FEMA does not pay for lost or spoiled food. By law, FEMA is not allowed to duplicate insurance payments or assistance provided by other sources.
You can apply with FEMA, even if you have insurance. The law does not allow FEMA to duplicate insurance benefits. However, FEMA may be able to help with items that insurance does not cover:
o Rental assistance and lodging expense reimbursement not available through flood insurance.
o Repair assistance for uninsurable items such as wells, septic systems, and privately owned access roads.
o Vehicle repair or replacement that is not covered under liability policies.
You do not have to wait for your insurance settlement before you apply with FEMA. Renters and homeowners could be eligible for immediate assistance. There is a one-year limit to submit your settlement to see if you qualify for any additional assistance.
People in need of assistance should have the following information prepared when filing with FEMA.
Phone number where you can be contacted
Address at the time of the flooding
Address where you are staying now
Social Security number of one member of the household
Basic list of damage and losses
Bank information if you choose direct deposit for any FEMA money that may be awarded you
Insurance Information if you have insurance, including the policy number
FEMA still has six Disaster Recovery Centers open to provide one-on-one assistance, and they are open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday–Saturday.
The center locations are:
ST. LOUIS CITY
Ranken Technical College
Mary Ann Lee Technology Center
1313 N. Newstead Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63113
(On the corner of Newstead and Page)
ST. LOUIS COUNTY
Urban League Empowerment Center
9420 W. Florissant Ave.
Ferguson, MO 63136
University City Recreation Division
Centennial Commons
7210 Olive Blvd.
University City, MO 63130
Hazelwood Civic Center
8969 Dunn Road
Hazelwood, MO 63042
ST. CHARLES COUNTY
O’Fallon Municipal Centre
100 N. Main St.
O’Fallon, MO 63366
(Southeast Entrance)
Developmental Disabilities Resource Board – DDRB Building
1025 Country Club Road
St. Charles, MO 63303
(Near I-70 at the Zumbehl Road Exit)
No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Walk-ins are welcome. If you need help applying, FEMA can assist you at a Disaster Recovery Center.
Details about the O’Fallon (Missouri) recovery center are online: https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20220831/disaster-recovery-center-opening-ofallon-missouri
Details about the Ferguson recovery center are online: https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20220829/disaster-recovery-center-opening-ferguson
Details about the University City recovery center are online: https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20220825/disaster-recovery-center-opening-university-city
Details about the St. Charles recovery center are online: https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20220819/disaster-recovery-center-open-st-charles-county
Details about the Hazelwood recovery center reopening are online: https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20220818/disaster-recovery-center-reopen-hazelwood-monday
Details about the St. Louis City recovery center are online: https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20220816/disaster-recovery-center-opens-st-louis-city-assist-flood-survivors
