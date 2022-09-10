The Ferguson Neighborhood Empowerment Summit will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ferguson Community Center, 1050 Smith Avenue.
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis in partnership with Community Forward, Inc. (CFI), Community Action Agency of St. Louis County (CAASTLC), and Forestwood Community Development Corporation will host the event.
“The best homeowner is a healthy homeowner, is a theme of the summit, and it is a reason the Urban League is providing health resources in the same space with housing resources. COVID-19 testing along with other health care screenings will be provided to attendees."
The Summit is promoting neighborhood enhancement through homeownership and home improvements, and is targeting prospective homebuyers and existing homeowners.
Vendors representing the financial and real estate industries plus other industries will provide information on the homebuying process and facilitate access to various loan products.
Grants, forgivable loans, and workshops related to minor home repairs will be provided for existing homeowners.
Black homeownership, at 43.4%, remains lower than it was a decade ago. And it is nearly 30 percentage points behind the white homeownership rate of 72.1%, according to the National Association of Realtors.
The Hispanic homeownership rate rose to an all-time high, reaching over 50% for the first time, and the Asian homeownership rate is 61.7%.
“Today, homeownership is the principal source of wealth creation for most American households," said Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, in a May 2022 statement.
"Unfortunately, NAR's report confirms that Black Americans are being locked out of homeownership opportunities at an even higher rate than a decade ago."
Black and Hispanic Americans report being rejected for mortgages at a higher rate than their White and Asian peers and Black Americans report higher incidence of discrimination in a real estate transaction, according to NAR.
Black households are also the most likely of any group of homebuyers to be weighed down with student loan debt, which can prevent prospective home buyers from saving for a down payment. The 41% of Black households with student debt is more than twice that of Asian households at 18% and nearly twice that of white households at 22%, while 26% of Hispanic households have student debt.
Summit sessions will include Protecting Your Financial Future; Property and Estate Planning Neighborhood Organization; Minor Home Repairs; and Weatherizing Your Home.
Attendees will have opportunities to win attendance prizes.
