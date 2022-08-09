The Michael Brown Foundation held their inaugural fundraiser and awards gala on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Marriott Hotel, near the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, three days ahead of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 which marks eight years since Mike Brown was shot and killed by the white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. His death sparked over a year of protests, which ushered in the first wave of the Black Lives Matter movement internationally.
Members of the Ferguson Frontline were honored at the event and the keynote speaker David Banner spoke about Black economic empowerment and loving ourselves as Black people. An art auction took place and all proceeds benefit The Michael Brown Foundation (Chosen for change), which provides community support and outreach programs for fathers, youth and families who have been experienced "the traumatic effects of police brutality and [violence]."
The St. Louis American will share more coverage of the event throughout the day in commemoration of Mike Brown's life and the impact it continues to have today.
