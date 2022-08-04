Mayor Jones canvassed Walnut Park

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones canvassed Walnut Park on July 31, 2022, to hear from residents about flood damage. The State's Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) in the City of St. Louis will be held at Mayor Jones' church on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 for those impacted by flooding.

 Courtesy of Mayor Jones Office
Friendly Temple Church 
5515 Martin Luther King Dr. | St. Louis, MO 63112
 
Friday, August 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
 
Other MARCs and resources can be found at stlouis-mo.gov/flood
 
