SLPS elementary school The Froebel Literacy Academy, is the newest home to a “Believe Project” Literacy Lab, a St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature [STLBACL] initiative designed to improve reading proficiency for kindergarten through third grade students.
It provides access to 1,000 books reflecting the images and experiences of the young readers, according to Julius B. Anthony, STLBACL president.
“Our goal is simple,” he said.
“We want to encourage children to fall in love with literacy through experiences they feel a connection with, that builds confidence, and gives them joy. It is to ensure all children become successful readers by the end of third grade.”
According to the US department of Education, students who are not strong readers in third grade are four times more likely to drop out of school. The Believe Project lab works to keep students engaged and connected to the worlds they read about while improving literacy skills.
The lab includes a wall mural produced by local artists that features books by local authors
Jim Triplett, principal of Froebel Literacy Academy, says, “It is important for Froebel students to have access to culturally relevant text to help increase reading proficiency and a love for reading.”
“We are excited about bringing the literacy lab to Froebel because our students need it and deserve it”
Funding from YouthBridge Community Foundation of Greater St. Louis helped to make the project possible. The Believe 8 literacy lab is also supported by Nine PBS, The Noble Neighbor, and Ready Readers.
For additional information contact St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature at stlblackauthors@gmail.com.
