Harris-Stowe State University has established a Sigma Nu Tau chapter, an honor society recognizing students, faculty members, and entrepreneurs who excelled in the study of entrepreneurship or “are exemplary models of principled entrepreneurship.”
Stacy Gee Hollins, Anheuser-Busch School of Business dean said in a release that the chapter is the first in Missouri, adding it will “provide our scholars with another opportunity for academic excellence in education and entrepreneurship.”
HSSU students Victoria Aguilar, Corine Arrington, Ja'Nise Duckworth, Dajia Tate, Cheyenne Thomas, and Alexander Williams, became the chapter’s first members during an April 8, 2022, ceremony. Nancy J. Church, Founder, Sigma Nu Tau Entrepreneurship Honor Society founder, president, and executive director greeted the new members.
“I enjoy and really am proud to attend most of the charter ceremonies,” Church said in a release.
“I think it makes that personal connection between the national organization and the wonderful advisors and administrators at the schools in which we are starting the chapters.”
HSSU faculty members Patricia Hodges, Hollins, Shelitha Peppers, and Rebecca Wilson were also inducted. Other inaugural chapter members are Michelle Robinson, DemiBlue Natural Nails CEO and Kristy Jackson, DK Solutions CEO.
“This is a great trailblazing and historic moment,” Wilson said she was “overjoyed” when she learned Harris-Stowe could be home to the state’s first chapter.
With more than 2,600 members, Sigma Nu Tau is the only honor society dedicated to entrepreneurship. Founded in 2009, the organization has 38 chapters and will be making HSSU its 39th.
Wilson says the group will offer “leadership opportunities, a community service component, and workshops and speakers to enhance personal and professional development.”
According to Sigma Nu Tau, to be inducted students must have a GPA of at least 3.2, junior class standing or higher, and possess honor, integrity, and a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
