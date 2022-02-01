The Harris-Stowe State University Department of Public Safety (DPS), in conjunction with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI, has completed its investigation of the bomb threat that HSSU received on the morning of Tuesday, February 1.
HSSU DPS, and local and state law enforcement agencies searched all campus facilities and have issued an all-clear. It is safe to return to campus. Classes will be held remotely for the remainder of today, February 1, 2022 and employees will work remotely. All campus activities are cancelled.
As a precaution and due to the impending inclement weather, the campus will continue remote instruction and work until Friday, February 4, 2022.
“HSSU is focused on the safety of the campus community and will continue its vigilance,” the university said in a statement regarding the recent threat.
Harris-Stowe was one of more than a dozen Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the nation to receive bomb threats on Monday, January 31 and Tuesday, February 1 – the first day of Black History Month.
