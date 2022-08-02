Before heading out to vote, the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners urges St. Louis residents to:
Double-check your polling place. Due to Missouri redistricting, polling locations may have changed. If you live in St. Louis City and want to verify your polling location, please go to https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/board-election-commissioners/voter/polling-places.cfm#address-search. Go to https://stlouiscovotes.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=793d457da1dc47269f429b8b9a416338 to look up your polling location in St. Louis County and track the lines.
Those without internet access can call the Election Board at 314-622-4336 for help with checking their polling location.
Bring an acceptable form of identification: This includes a Missouri state-issued ID, ID issued by a local election authority, a student ID, or a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, voter card from the Board of Elections or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter.
A recently passed voting law that requires photo identification to cast a ballot, is not in affect for the August 2 primary elections.
