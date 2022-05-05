Entering The Pageant on the evening of Monday, May 2 to celebrate the life and legacy of Orlando Watson felt a bit surreal. As the line of family and friends entered the building, the energy was like one of the many sold out concerts he presented there through his Rockhouse Ent. brand.
“A couple of times tonight, I’ve come around the corner and I fully expected in my subconscious for him to be there,” said venue co-owner Pat Hagin. He fought back his emotions when discussing the business partnership with Watson that evolved into a friendship.
Watson passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, after a battle with cancer. He was 48 years old. The last time The Pageant was used as a memorial venue was for the funeral of music icon Chuck Berry in 2017.
And as expected for those who knew Watson in any of his many capacities– including music producer, concert/party promoter, community activist and Prime 55 co-owner –he was celebrated with swagger. Guests were asked to wear all white. Watson’s broad scope of influence was made evident by the caliber of the crowd and those who stood on the stage to pay tribute.
“Of course, we would be here celebrating his life looking as good as we do in our all white – you know Orlando loved white parties,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, who declared May 2, 2022 “Orlando Watson Day” in the City of St. Louis.
In addition to the skills of DJ Charlie Chan Soprano and DJ Cuddy setting the tone, the evening featured performances from nationally renowned local talent – including artists that worked with Watson through is Rockhouse record label. Comedian Darius Bradford provided an overload of comic relief while serving as the evening’s host.
“I ain’t never been to a memorial with a dress code,” Bradford said. “This is a lot of pressure. This man pressured us. I saw a lot of y’all at that Marshall’s right up there on Page trying to get your outfits together.”
In between the comedy, Bradford – who was a friend of Watson and hosted several events for Rockhouse – offered moments of heartfelt tribute. “We are going to miss Orlando and all that he brought to the city,” Bradford said. “He left so much information, so many connections, so many friendships and so many examples on how we should just fight harder and complain less.”
St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed presented Watson’s family with a resolution featuring a white frame that color coordinated with the festivities.
“If life was a sport, then Orlando would be a first-ballot hall of famer,” said Tom Shepard, chief of staff for Reed. “He did everything that you could do – and he did it well. Early on, he excelled in music. Then he got good at promoting concerts. He also excelled at the restaurant business. He was successful at those things in addition to having and raising a wonderful family with his wife Michelle.”
Shepard pointed out that Watson was also interested in more than personal success – a sentiment echoed in a personal note sent by U.S Congresswoman Cori Bush read by her staff member Aja Owens.
“Orlando was a true renaissance man, an innovative and successful entrepreneur who made it a priority to give back to his community and help build up those around him,” Bush said, according to Owens. “Orlando was a beloved community activist, a dedicated justice seeker, passionate artist, and an unwavering love for humanity. I am grateful for the moments we shared together.”
St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell also presented a proclamation from his office – one of only three that he has issued over the past three years.
A heart for the community
Bell told the audience of a text exchange he had with Watson on March 19 where he offered Bell and his staff a complimentary meal at the Prime 55’s newly opened downtown location.
“This man was fighting the fight of his life and was still thinking about others,” Bell said. “Like Darius said, he never complained. To the very end, he gave.”
He also shared how Watson used his influence to help Bell make history.
“Orlando reached out to me and said, ‘I want to do whatever I can to get you elected,’” Bell said. “If there was a way, Orlando would find it. If there was no path, Orlando would blaze it.”
When Bell was campaigning, Watson allowed him to have The Pageant stage to speak to potential voters at several shows during the transition between acts. Ashanti, Biz Markie, and Scarface concert goers were given a commercial interruption pitch from Bell.
Bell attempted to extend a hand to show his gratitude to Watson after he was elected.
“I asked him a few times, ‘how can I help you?’ because I knew of everything he was doing in the community,” Bell said. “The answer was always the same. ‘Do your best. Do for this community.’”
Representatives from urban radio stations 104.9, 100.3 The Beat, 96.3 FM and Hot 104.1 FM spoke of Watson’s legacy. As did Kwame Building Group founder Tony Thompson. Thompson was one of many who proclaimed University City pride.
“U. City don’t die, we multiply,” Thompson joked. “He loved U. City. He loved his family. He had a lot of broad intellectual and cultural interests that encompassed a full spectrum of available knowledge.”
Thompson spoke of exchanging information with Watson – who shared invaluable wisdom about the music industry with him and he soaked in Thompson’s advice about business and entrepreneurship.
“The song [‘God Bless The Child’ by Billie Holiday] says, ‘Mama may have. papa may have. But God bless the child that’s got its own,” Bell said. “Orlando had his own, made his own and then shared it to raise others up.”
