St. Louis based Williams & Associates, Inc., a minority community based public health agency addressing minority health disparities and health equity, observed World AIDS Day 2022 on Dec. 1 with the opening of its South City Service Center.
Its centers provide preventive health services and outreach services to reduce opioid use and overdose rates within the St. Louis region, along with other co-morbidities such as HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis B and C.
The ART-Dacity To Survive: A Tribute To World AIDS Day 2022, included an open house of the service center, along with art work of local minority artist.
Williams & Associates, Inc’s south city service center is located at 3030 South Grand Boulevard, Suite 201 (off-street parking available in the rear of the building).
The open house included free and confidential HIV testing services, PrEP education and enrollment, as well as application assistance for those eligible for health insurance through the Medicaid expansion program.
According to the agency’s co-founder, president, and CEO, Erise Williams, Jr., MPH, “Even though tremendous strides have been made in the area of HIV/AIDS treatment and improved health outcomes for those living with HIV, Black and poor people are still getting infected with HIV at disturbing rates, and dying from AIDS.
“Poor access to preventative health services, linkage to HIV care and treatment remain as barriers to ending the AIDS epidemic nationally and worldwide,” he said.
Williams added that the increasing number of community members challenged with opioid addiction and overdose means the St. Louis region is confronting a double epidemic that is exacerbated by HIV/AIDS stigma, and the shame of substance misuse.
Williams & Associates, Inc’s., also operates public health service centers in north St. Louis City at 3737 North Kingshighway, Suite 206 in the Tandy Medical Center building, and in north St. Louis County at 3533 Dunn Road, Suite 228 in Florissant.
HIV testing and counseling services as well as STD testing and treatment services are available at all three locations. Substance misuse linkage to treatment, recovery support services, mental health services are available at the three locations.
Narcan, the rescue drug used to treat those who have overdosed from opioid, is distributed in noted high risk areas throughout St. Louis City and County.
