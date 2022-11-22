The American Heart Association is helping local organizations improve the health in the St. Louis metro area. Applications are now open for Community Impact Grants to local organizations working to promote sustainable health improvement changes where we live, work, learn, play, and pray.
Grant awards ranging from $1,000 - $20,000 will be awarded to support lasting, sustainable community change in alignment with AHA’s mission of creating longer healthier lives. Grants can be award to individuals, faith-based organizations, senior centers, community health centers, housing authority, schools, community colleges, colleges/universities, city and county government, hospitals, employers and small businesses.
To apply and for more information, interested partners should complete the online application by December 2, 2022. Proposals will be reviewed until funding is exhausted.
