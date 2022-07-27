Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and Congresswoman Cori Bush immediately acted after torrential rain caused widespread flood damage in the city and north St. Louis County.
Jones declared a state of emergency, which enables Missouri, if granted, to request federal support to bring relief to residents and small businesses.
Bush called for Gov. Mike Parson to request federal assistance on Tuesday, after speaking directly with Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.
“Communities throughout our region were devastated by the record rainfall and flooding,” said Jones.
“My heart goes out to all those families who were impacted, and I remain in consistent communication with our partners at the county, state, and federal governments. This declaration of emergency will help us get the resources we need to begin our city’s recovery.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, a formal request to the Biden-Harris administration had not yet been announced.
“Historic flooding left [much of] St. Louis underwater, and our people are in need of immediate assistance,” Bush said in a release.
“Overnight, many of our St. Louis community members have been forced from their homes, cars, and neighborhoods. My office has received non-stop calls from people requiring emergency services or from people who are unable to stay in their homes.
We are actively working around the clock to ensure that community members have access to the resources and services that they need during this emergency, and we are grateful for our community’s first responders who are doing life-saving work in the aftermath of extreme weather. But we need federal disaster resources and assistance right now.
Bush said she has been in communication with the White House, as well as Jones and county leaders.
“It is clear that we need additional help to meet people’s needs now, and I am confident we can work across all levels of government to support a request from Governor Parson to unlock federal help.”
St. Louis and St. County, with support from the Red Cross, have set up a regional evacuation shelter at the Richmond Heights Community Center, 8001 Dale, Richmond Heights, MO 63117. Residents can call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information.
In addition, the Regional Business Council is making a $100,000 donation to the United Way to be allocated to the St. Louis Area Food Bank and the American Red Cross for flood relief support following yesterday’s devastating flash flooding in the St. Louis Metro area. Each organization will receive $50,000.
“Our hearts go out to the victims of the recent flood, and we want to help by making a gift to the United Way to help those most in need,” said Kathy Osborn, president and CEO of the Regional Business Council.
“In St. Louis we care for each other.”
Residents were forced to flee their homes after the record rainfall, up to 10 inches in some areas, deluged roads, submerged vehicles, and flooded neighborhoods. Interstates and other roadways were closed, and Metro Link trains delayed because of the floodwaters.
Many residents were forced to seek shelter in neighboring community centers and schools. The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis and the St. Louis Area Food Bank are providing food, water, blankets, and other essential necessities to those affected by the flooding.
U-Haul locations in the greater St. Louis area are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents who have been impacted by severe flooding.
People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Florissant (U-Box only)
1800 N. Hwy. 67
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 837-2227
U-Haul Moving Storage at West Florissant
11219 W. Florissant Ave.
Florissant, MO 63033
(314) 266-1788
U-Haul Storage of Overland
1600 Dielman Road
Overland, MO 63132
(314) 983-9785
U-Haul Storage and Moving of Downtown St. Louis
418 S. Tucker Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63102
(314) 667-4239
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Dutchtown
4230 Gravois Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63116
(314) 899-4432
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lemay
2529 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63125
(314) 200-4934
