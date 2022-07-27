Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe speaking with 4th Dist. Mo. St. Sen. Karla May in Frances Slay Park Wed. July 27, 2022 in the city’s Ellendale neighborhood. State and city officials met with residents about what can be done to help them with clean up of the damages done to their homes after flash flooding from Tuesday mornings heavy rains. city and state officials Ward 10 Alderman and Interim President of the Board of Aldermen Joseph Vollmer, Mayor Tishaura Jones, and Congresswoman Cori Bush were also on site.