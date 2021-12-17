The 15th Annual Midwest Showdown Shootout, presented by Terrell Ramey of Ramey basketball, tips off Saturday at St. Louis Community College at Meramec.
The six-game event, noted as one of the Midwest’s top early-season tournaments, features several outstanding high school basketball players who hail from Missouri and three other states.
Here is a look at the six matchups.
Webster Groves vs. Monroe City, 1 p.m. – Webster Groves won the championship of its own tournament last weekend, and is led by senior guards Matt Enright, Ethan Chartrand and sophomores Gianni Ferentinos and Iziah Purvey. Monroe City finished second in the Class 3 state tournament last season. They are led by 6’0” senior twins Joshua and Josiah Talton.
Hazelwood Central vs. 21st Century (Indiana), 2:30 p.m. – Hazelwood Central returns its excellent senior point guard Tevin Gowins, along with 6’4” senior forward, Trevin Williams. 21st Century Charter is led by 6’4” senior guard Ashton Williamson.
Mt. Vernon (Illinois) vs. Pattonville, 4 p.m. – This game features two stars who are sons of former Jennings High greats Pattonville is led by 6’6” senior Kellen Thames. A Saint Louis U. recruit, he is the son of Kelly Thames, who starred at Jennings in the early 1990s. Mt. Vernon is led by 6’7” senior Missouri State recruit NJ Rudd-Benson, whose father Nick Benson starred at Jennings in the late 1990s.
SLUH vs. Confluence Prep, 5:30 p.m. – SLUH features 6’4” senior Nick Kramer, an SLU recruit, and 5’9” junior point guard Aaron Walker. Confluence has a talented backcourt in seniors Trasean White, Jamod Robinson, and 6’5” sophomore forward Bryant Moore.
CBC vs. Memphis Overton, 7 p.m. – CBC has one of the state’s elite squads with 5’9” senior point guard Rob Martin leading the way along with 6’5” senior guard Larry Hughes Jr. and 7’2” sophomore center John Bol. Memphis Overton is led by 6’8” senior Isaiah Regular and 6’0” junior guard Jordan Frison.
Cardinal Ritter vs. East St. Louis, 8:30 p.m. – An outstanding border battle closes the evening. Cardinal Ritter is led by 6’5” senior Murray State recruit Braxton Stacker and 6’8” senior forward Robert Lewis. East Side is led by 6’4” senior point guard Christian Jones, a Mizzou recruit, and 6’6” junior forward McCalaeb Rich.
Admission for the event is $12 at the door.
*Visitation tourney this weekend
The Visitation Christmas Tournament, among the best girls’ holiday tournaments in Missouri, gets underway this weekend with a loaded field of teams from both sides of the Mississippi River.
The top seeds at Visitation are Incarnate Word Academy, Edwardsville, Whitfield, and Cardinal Ritter. Incarnate Word and Whitfield are defending state champions in Class 6 and Class 5, respectively. Edwardsville is the top program in the metro-east, while Cardinal Ritter is one of the favorites in Class 4 this season. Also in the field is Lift for Life, the Class 3 state champion from last season and Webster Groves, who finished second in Class 6 last year.
The first-round games will be held on Saturday, continuing with the quarterfinals Sunday, December 26. The semifinals will be held Monday, December 27, with the championship game set for Tuesday, December 28 at 8 p.m.
Here is the schedule for Saturday’s first-round games.
Edwardsville vs. Parkway North, 10 a.m.; Lift for Life vs. Eureka, 11:30 a.m.; Webster Groves vs. Visitation, 1 p.m.; Cardinal Ritter vs. Nerinx Hall, 2:30 p.m.; Incarnate Word vs. Hazelwood Central, 4 p.m.; John Burroughs vs. Marquette, 5:30 p.m.; Civic Memorial vs. Parkway South, 7 p.m.; Whitfield vs. Cor Jesu, 8:30 p.m.
Some of the top players to watch at the Viz Tournament include: Saniah Tyler and Natalie Potts of Incarnate Word, Sydney Harris and Elle Evans of Edwardsville, JaNyla Bush and Brooklyn Rhodes of Whitfield, Chantrel Clayton and Hannah Wallace of Cardinal Ritter, Taylor Brown of Lift for Life, Ellie Paloucek and Eliza Maupin of Webster Groves, Allie Turner of John Burroughs, Katie Baumgartner of Marquette, Kate Restovich of Visitation, Bailey Boulay of Eureka, Olivia Durbin of Civic Memorial and Alivia McCulla of Parkway South.
