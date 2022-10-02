Holly Parran Cousins (center) receives the 2022 St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education Lifetime Achiever award on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 during the monumental 35th anniversary St. Louis American Foundation scholarship and awards gala held at America's Center. Presenters are program emcee Carol Daniel (left) of KMOX radio and St. Louis American Foundation Director Raven Whitener (right).