Holly Parran Cousins received the 2022 St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education Lifetime Achiever

Holly Parran Cousins (center) receives the 2022 St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education Lifetime Achiever award on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 during the monumental 35th anniversary St. Louis American Foundation scholarship and awards gala held at America's Center.  Presenters are program emcee Carol Daniel (left) of KMOX radio and St. Louis American Foundation Director Raven Whitener (right).

Raven Whitener, Director of The St. Louis American Foundation & Special Events, recaps the 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala held at America's Center in downtown St. Louis, on Oct. 1st, 2022. Video edited by James LeBine.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.