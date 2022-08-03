Incumbent Sam Page cruised to victory over challenger Jane Dueker for the Democratic nomination for St. Louis County Executive.
In his blowout win, Page received solid support throughout the county, and received 63% of ballots cast. Dueker took home just 37%, proof her political relationship with convicted felon and former County Executive Steve Stenger remains on voters’ minds.
The only surprise for Page will be who he will compete on in November. Unheralded Republican Katherine Pinner, a political newcomer like Trudy Busch Valentine on the Democratic ballot, upset favored state Sen. Shamed Dogan for the GOP nomination.
Page did not hesitate to acknowledge that a race will be an issue he will continue to have to deal with if elected in November.
“St. Louis cannot be healthy, cannot grow, cannot be safe, until we address race, until there are enough good schools, good housing, good jobs, good healthcare, good transportation, good childcare and good retirements for everyone regardless of which part of the county you call home,” he said.
“We’ve brought racial equity into every conversation that the government has, and we will continue,” Page said.
Page told his supporters it’s been a long campaign and he plans to take a couple of days off of the campaign trail.
But he also seeks to unite the Democratic party as a whole, often pointing to races outside of his own, even outside of the region, saying his party is going to send a Democrat to Washington. St. Louis County is the most populated in the county in the state. St. Louis County has been one of Missouri’s few bastions of Democratic Party dominance.
After his win over Dueker was official, he traveled to south St. Louis to congratulate Trudy Busch Valentine on her win in the Democratic Primary win senate race.
Page said Democratic core issues were key to his win. “Support for working families, support for abortion rights, a track record of support for environmental and conservation issues, support for public safety,” Page said. “I think that’s a big difference in this race.”
Dueker said, “I’m proud of our campaign, worked hard, it’s been four grueling months but I loved it."
“I loved talking to voters. Spent time probably at 20 polling places today talking to voters and have loved the support,” she said. It was difficult for her to convince county voters to trust her, especially after her years serving at the behest of Stenger. As well as some of her other relationships, many anathema to Black peoples’ interests and concerns in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.