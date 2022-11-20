Vice President Kamala Harris, right, ceremonially swears in St. Louis native Candace Bond as Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, next to Bond's husband Steven McKeever, Sr., Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, from Harris' ceremonial office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington.
Bonds’ mother, Anita Lyons Bond, is a civil rights activist and was the first Black woman to graduate with honors from Saint Louis University. After graduating from the Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School, Candace Bond earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in government from Harvard College and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.
