Because of the stakes, the Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022 midterm elections could be unlike any in American history.
As in the 2020 general election, African Americans can play a major role in delivering victories to candidates that share their concerns and political views.
The future of Black history being taught in schools, the sanctity of school and public libraries, reproductive rights, and fairness and equity in employment could be decided on Nov. 8.
“Your vote is your voice,” Mayor Tishaura Jones said.
“Government works best when we work together”
City voters have the option of either voting at their assigned precinct or stopping by one of 12 Vote Centers located throughout the city to cast a ballot.
Eligible voters should have received a Notice of Election card in the mail informing them of the November 8 General Election and their voting options. Voters are also reminded that a photo ID is required.
If a voter does NOT have a state of Missouri or Federally issued photo ID, they can still vote at the voter’s polling place by casting a provisional ballot on Election Day. After Election Day, a bipartisan team of election judges will compare the signature on the voter’s provisional ballot envelope to their voter registration signature on file at the Election Board. If the signature matches, the vote will count.
Any voter who has any questions about their voter registration status should contact the Election Board at 314-622-4336. A sample ballot, as well as other helpful information, is available on the Board’s website at www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/board-election-commissioners/
Judges matter, don’t skip those boxes
Consider who appointed the judges on your ballot and get a snapshot of their career and campaign contributions by searching their names on Ballotpedia.org before you vote - type their name and the word "Ballotpedia" for quick access.
Near the end of your ballot, you will have the option to vote for or against judges seeking retention or a seat on the Missouri Supreme Court, Missouri Court of Appeals, your District Court of Appeals and Circuit Courts.
Republican voters pay close attention to the courts. All voters should because these judges serve on courts which make decisions that impact your life and the well-being of your family and your community.
“No-excuse” absentee ballots still available
In the two-week period prior to Election Day beginning October 25th, voters can now vote a “no-excuse” absentee ballot at any of the Election Board’s designated No Excuse Absentee Polling Places. To explore voting options, find the closest polling place on Election Day or locate a No Excuse Absentee Polling Place prior to Election Day voters should access the Polling Places page on the Election Board website.
Discounted and Free Rides to vote
Lyft announced its plans for discounted trips across the country on Election Day. The company's promise is to provide 50% off on rideshares, bikes, and scooters on November 8, 2022. Rides2Vote is another avenue. The organization allows voters to request a ride to the polls online before the election.
Schmitt ad challenged by Clergy Coalition
Members of the St. Louis Clergy Coalition rebuked Senate candidate Eric Schmitt for “tearing down our female Black leaders,” in one of his political advertisements.
During an Oct. 28, 2022 press conference at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis, Clergy Coalition President Charles Norris said, “I think it’s important that our civic leaders exercise good judgment and not add fuel to the fire. Just tell the truth plain and simple,” said Norris.
Schmitt's latest political advertisement attacks Mayor Tishaura Jones, US Congresswoman Cori Bush, state Sen. Karla May, and Alderwoman Meghan Green. Schmitt is accused of promoting fear “by using misinformation and one-liners concerning the controversial topic of defunding the police.”
The rhetoric behind defunding the police began after a former Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd during the spring of 2020. Schmitt, other Republicans and some Democrats facing primary challenges with their own party, have used the topic as a tactic to rouse his base of voters.
Schmitt falsely accuses Democratic candidate Trudy Busch Valentine of supporting the ideology of defunding the police in a recent TV ad. Norris said he does not favor defunding police. Instead, some funds should be allocated to ease potential crises. For example, having mental health officials available when police are interacting with someone dealing with a mental Illness.
“If an individual is in a mental health crisis, a gun, taser, or handcuffs won’t help them,” said Norris.
Norris called the ad “offensive” and an attack on Black female leadership.
“Playing on the emotions of Missouri residents is a very dangerous game that can only lead to destructive behavior. This type of rhetoric fuels the fire of extremism,”
Jay Ozier, Coalition of Black Trade Union president emeritus, said Schmitt is using “racist and sexist attacks on our local female leaders.”
“Eric Schmitt has no moral compass, and his only guide is to get elected. He is promoting fear, promoting fear of each other,” said Ozier.
The Schmitt campaign also used unauthorized video of a St. Louis American reporter interviewing Valentine before its Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship and Awards Gala at America’s Center on Oct. 1, 2022.
Attorney General Schmitt's office did not contact the newspaper or the St. Louis American Foundation to receive permission to use the video. Reporter Danielle Brown did not grant permission to "utilize her performance, appearance, name and/or voice and the results and proceeds thereof in connection with said video."
Schmitt’s office was contacted by email on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and as of press time on Wednesday, the American had not received a reply.
