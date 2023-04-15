We've come a long

Nicholas Kayo Johnson, Regional Manager, PFS Investments, hugs and congratulates Dr. Collins Smith, during her swearing in ceremony as the twenty-first president, and first woman president of Harris-Stowe State University. Johnson described Collins Smith as a fearless leader, and Collins Smith said Johnson, a Harris-Stowe State University alumnus, class of 2014, who earned an MBA from Lindenwood University, never ceases to amaze her.  The investiture ceremony was held Friday morning, April 14, 2023. 

 Photo by Wiley Price I St. Louis American

Dr. Collins Smith was adorned in academic regalia and surrounded by beloved family, friends, students, alumni, staff, faculty, mentors, academic dignitaries, elected officials, her cabinet and Harris-Stowe State University's Board of Regents during her investiture as twenty-first president of Harris-Stowe State University on Friday.  The ornate and spirited ceremony was held in the Henry Givens, Jr. Administration Building, in the Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack Auditorium.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.