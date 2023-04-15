Nicholas Kayo Johnson, Regional Manager, PFS Investments, hugs and congratulates Dr. Collins Smith, during her swearing in ceremony as the twenty-first president, and first woman president of Harris-Stowe State University. Johnson described Collins Smith as a fearless leader, and Collins Smith said Johnson, a Harris-Stowe State University alumnus, class of 2014, who earned an MBA from Lindenwood University, never ceases to amaze her. The investiture ceremony was held Friday morning, April 14, 2023.