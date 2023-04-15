Dr. Collins Smith was adorned in academic regalia and surrounded by beloved family, friends, students, alumni, staff, faculty, mentors, academic dignitaries, elected officials, her cabinet and Harris-Stowe State University's Board of Regents during her investiture as twenty-first president of Harris-Stowe State University on Friday. The ornate and spirited ceremony was held in the Henry Givens, Jr. Administration Building, in the Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack Auditorium.
It takes a village to honor Dr. Collins Smith the first woman president of Harris-Stowe
