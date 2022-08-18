St. Louis resident Jasmine Johnson will be among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s global evacuation in March 2020.
The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Peace Corps will give me the opportunity to share my passion of bilingual education with others and integrate in a community abroad for two years. I firmly believe that through cross-cultural experiences, we can continue to dismantle systems of disparity and oppression by understanding that diversity is a strength,” said Johnson, who will be serving in Colombia as an educator.
“Learning the culture and language of others gives us the opportunity to create a world that is more accepting where we work together to grow spiritually as human beings. I encourage others to apply to serve as a Peace Corps volunteer. As Americans, the most important thing that we can do is break barriers by crossing borders.
Johnson graduated from University of Missouri in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and linguistics and has also received a master’s degree in language teaching and education.
“The world is at a critical juncture. The largest global vaccination effort in history is underway while other widespread health, social, political, and environmental issues continue to erode the foundation of our global society. Actions taken in the next few years have the potential to fundamentally impact development trajectories for decades to come,” said Peace Corps CEO Carol Spahn.
“Peace Corps volunteers returning to Colombia will work alongside community members to support urgent development efforts and build critical connections.”
The volunteer cohorts are made up of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors – agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health, or youth in development – and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.
Currently, the agency is recruiting volunteers to serve in 48 countries around the world at the request of host country governments, to connect through the Peace Corps’ grassroots approach across communities and cultures. Volunteers have already returned to a total of 23 countries around the world. The Peace Corps continues to monitor COVID-19 trends in all its host countries and will send volunteers to serve as conditions permit. Americans interested in transformative service and lifelong connections should apply to Peace Corps service at www.peacecorps.gov/apply.
The Peace Corps is an international service network of volunteers, community members, host country partners and staff who are driven by the agency’s mission of world peace and friendship. Peace Corps volunteers collaborate with community members on locally prioritized projects in the areas of education, health, environment, agriculture, community economic development and youth development.
