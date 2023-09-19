The Illinois Arts Council Agency has awarded three grants totaling $26,900 to the Jackie Joyner Foundation, a center of community enrichment and youth development in the Metro East. The funds will serve to enhance and expand the foundation's visual arts, music, and dance programming.
"Art has the power to inspire, uplift, and transform lives,” said state Rep. Kevin Schmidt.
“The grants awarded to the Jackie Joyner Foundation will undoubtedly amplify their efforts to bring the arts closer to our youth and community as a whole, igniting a passion for creative expression and enriching our lives in numerous ways.”
The grants reflect the Illinois Arts Council Agency's recognition of the foundation's remarkable contributions to the cultural landscape and youth empowerment within the Metro East, according to Schmidt.
The funding will bolster the foundation's mission to foster public engagement with diverse arts disciplines, promote artistic creation, and facilitate lifelong learning in the arts.
Approximately $15,000 of the awarded funds will be utilized to advance arts programs specifically tailored for East St. Louis. This investment will help ensure that residents of all ages have access to the arts and benefit from its influence on personal growth and community development.
