John Collins-Muhammad, 31, became the first of three former members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen to plead guilty to a series of corruption charges before U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark on Tuesday.
He admitted to bribery and racketeering charges that were spelled out in an indictment in July. He accepted campaign contributions, cash, and other gifts, including cell phones, for giving a ‘yes’ vote to tax abatement for a proposed gas station in his ward.
Sentencing is scheduled for Collins-Muhammad on Dec. 6, 2022, and he was released until that date. He is facing three to six years in prison, based on federal sentencing guidelines.
Former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd were caught in the same FBI “sting.”
After professing their innocence and vowing to fight the charges, both also resigned and then reached plea agreements.
They are scheduled to enter their guilty pleas on Friday in the same courtroom.
“When politicians break the law to serve themselves instead of the people they were elected to serve, everyone loses,” Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a statement.
“The federal corruption charges against Lewis Reed, John Collins-Muhammad, and Jeffrey Boyd have further shaken the faith St. Louisans have in their government. It’s time to turn the page on the past and move on from the failed status quo.
“I am ready to work with the Board of Aldermen in the coming legislative session to help rebuild trust by enacting development incentive reform that improves transparency, promotes community involvement, and eliminates conflicts of interest. ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.