The end of Kim Gardner’s tenure as St. Louis Circuit Attorney ended suddenly on Tuesday morning. She left confusion behind in her office.
Gardner announced she was resigning immediately and would not remain in office until June 1, 2023.
In a statement, the CAO said Gardner “has worked with St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and his office to ensure a comprehensive transition plan is in place to handle cases that prioritizes public safety.”
“Effective immediately, Kimberly M. Gardner will end her service as the city of St. Louis Circuit Attorney. Ms. Gardner has been committed to serving the people of the city of St. Louis and has done all she can to ensure a smooth transition.”
Bell spokesperson Chris King, a spokesperson for Bell, said the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office Bell was awaiting action by the court or Gov. Mike Parson to declare who has authority over the office.
“Circuit Attorney Gardner resigned unexpectedly, and we are working out what happens now,” King told reporters including KSDK.
“We were invited in last week to form a transition team. And we’re now waiting [to hear] from the court or the governor on who will be the authority for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office."
Gardner, who is pursuing a nursing degree, leaves the office after state Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Monday announced further trouble for her.
He disclosed that one of his office’s investigators learned through surveillance that the former circuit attorney spent at least three hours at the Family Health Care Center in the Grove on April 27 – the day she later was chastised by a federal court judge in a contempt hearing for running “a rudderless ship of chaos.”
Gardner is pursuing a nursing degree.
"The timing of Gardner's absence from her office on that Thursday morning and early afternoon was notable and highly questionable — and not merely because her office was in a general state of disarray at the time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.