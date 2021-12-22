A Kirkwood father is calling on Nipher Middle School officials to investigate and take disciplinary actions after his 12-year-old son was allegedly harassed several times since October.
Munawar Kbashi, a Black Muslim immigrant, said his son Hakeem has told him about racist bullying by other students. During one of those incidents, the 12-year-old himself was suspended for 10 days for holding a piece of plastic.
“The school considered that a knife. He was suspended for 10 days, even though it was not. It was a piece of plastic, but according to the policy of the school, it was considered a knife, even though it was not,” Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Missouri) associate executive director Marwan Hameed told The St. Louis American.
Kbashi went to CAIR-Missouri about the alleged harassment, and the organization issued a statement calling for a fair and transparent investigation process.
According to the CAIR-Missouri, the first incident involved a teacher who said, "I can't [expletive] do this.” The teacher then allegedly grabbed the student, threw him out of class and threw the student’s backpack over him in the hallway.
Advocates said Kbashi filed a complaint about the incident to the principal but claimed the school did not resolve the case.
Then, in October, Hakeem was on his way home on the school bus when he was allegedly assaulted by a seventh grader who started making fun of him, calling him names, including the antiquated racial slur "porch monkey." Again, the organization alleges the school did not take any disciplinary measures.
On Dec. 8, the organization said an eighth grader assaulted Hakeem and directed the same racial slur at him again. Hakeem reportedly sought medical treatment for a swollen lip.
CAIR-Missouri said a portion of this incident was captured on video by another student, which showed Hakeem defending himself rather than starting the fight himself
“We call on Kirkwood School District officials to immediately launch an independent and transparent investigation of the incidents of alleged racist harassment and assault targeting the Muslim student,” Hameed wrote in a statement. “Students of all backgrounds must be provided a safe and welcoming learning environment.”
Steph Deidrick, chief communications officer for the Kirkwood School District, wrote to The St. Louis American in an email the district is legally required to protect student and staff privacy and so they are unable to discuss the details of these allegations
“The Kirkwood School District takes these allegations seriously and is following our established processes to thoroughly investigate any claims of harassment or discrimination,” she wrote.
Both Deidrick and Hameed confirmed CAIR-Missouri and the school have discussed the matter directly.
Hameed said he spoke with Matthew Bailey, assistant superintendent of student services. Hameed said Bailey told him they investigated and disciplined the students involved but would not release additional details, and they did not discuss the alleged incident involving the teacher.
Kbashi said his son isn’t doing well and doesn’t want to go to school. The father would like to see the school hold everyone accountable to the same rules and policies.
“I tell him no, you have to go to school, and we have to stop what they're doing ... they make fun of him, what that means is funny is racist. And just, he feels—he feels awful,” Kbashi said.
CAIR-Missouri is a chapter of the nation's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization.
“[I] just encourage anybody, not just our community members, to report any type of harassment or any misbehavior that is going on in school because students should feel safe at school to receive the education they need and they deserve,” Hameed said.
