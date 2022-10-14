The St. Louis County Library is partnering with the Kranzberg Arts Foundation to implement programming and cultural enrichment to County Library branches.
The programming is available because of a $200,000 endowment from the Kranzberg Arts Foundation to the St. Louis County Library Foundation. The endowment will expand and employ library space for artistic venues use and supply an arts based approach to community development.
In addition to programming, the library will present annual group exhibits featuring Kranzberg Arts Foundation visual artists-in-residence at the new Clark Family Branch (scheduled to open in late 2023).
St. Louis County Library Director & CEO Kristen Sorth said, “This partnership with the Kranzberg Art Foundation will bring world-class arts programming to St. Louis County Library. Our patrons will have the opportunity to interact with art in new and exciting ways, while learning about St. Louis’ contributions within the artworld. We are grateful to the Kranzbergs for making these experiences possible.”
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the St. Louis County Library to bring free arts programming to communities throughout St. Louis County and highlight our incredible local artists, musicians, and thought leaders,” said Chris Hansen, Kranzberg Arts Foundation executive director said.
Kranzberg programming at SLCL will begin in October at two branches. Musician and educator Harvey Lockhart will host the monthly Kranzberg Jazz Jam every first Thursday of the month at the Lewis and Clark Branch (9909 Lewis and Clark Blvd). The weekly gathering will offer jazz to people of all ages and backgrounds, while honoring St. Louis’ jazz legacy and future. The first session is 6 p.m. on Oct. 6.
The Kranzberg High Noon Speakers Series will be at the Florissant Valley Branch (195 New Florissant Rd., South) on the second Monday of each month starting at noon October 10. The program includes guest speakers from across the arts, culture and thought leadership landscape. Guests are encouraged to bring their lunch.
About the Kranzberg Arts Foundation:
Through the development of artistic venues, studios and workspaces, short and long-term residencies, and community-based programming, the Kranzberg Arts Foundation provides essential infrastructure for the arts to thrive in the St. Louis region.
Taking an arts-based approach to community development, the Foundation ensures we are aligning our investments with the needs and vision of the broader community. Committed to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive approach, we further economic development and cultural sustainability, while helping to establish St. Louis as a premier arts and entertainment destination. Additional information is available at www.kranzbergartsfoundation.org.
