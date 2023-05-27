LaTosha Fowlkes, The Core Collective at Saint Vincent president and CEO is being honored as The 2023 Salute to Excellence Community Mental Health Provider awardee for addressing the needs of the community, striving to increase access to services, and working to reduce the stigma of mental illness in the African American community. She will receive this award on behalf of the St. Louis County Children’s Fund in honor of the late great Dr. John Anderson.
Black adults are reporting depression diagnoses at twice the rate of white adults, according to a Gallup study released on Monday. Historically, white adults have surpassed Black adults in this area.
Poll results showed that 29% of people have been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lives — up 10% since 2015. And 17% of adults currently have or are being treated for depression, a 7% increase since 2015.
Depression is on the rise in the United States, and it’s affecting these groups most: women, young adults, and Black people.
LaTosha Fowlkes is transformative
In 2020, Latosha Fowlkes joined St. Vincent Home for Children as CEO, and helped transform the 170-year-old organization into The Core Collective.
Fowlkes is a licensed clinical social worker with over 17 years of service and leadership experience. She has led in the development and implementation of an inspiring new mission, strategic plan, and brand.
She recently shared in the organization’s newsletter, The Core Collective’s “bold new vision and strategic direction to address the growing need for housing, healthcare, and supportive services that promote overall wellbeing for youth and our community.”
“We are working to close the gap in available services for youth aging out of the foster care system."
This includes transforming the 100,000 square foot facility into “a collaborative, holistic, and service enriched hub that provides meaningful and essential support to heal and house youth, families, and the community,” Fowlkes said.
Before joining the CC, Latosha served as the executive director of The Good Samaritan House, a 30-day emergency shelter program for women with children, and Epworth Children and Family Services, where she served as vice president of Older Youth and Supportive Services.
She received a Master of Social Work from Illinois State University and is a Certified HUD Housing Compliance Manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.