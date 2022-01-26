The St. Louis Public Schools District is one of 45 districts in Missouri facing a lawsuit from Attorney General Eric Schmitt targeting mask mandates.
Regardless of Schmitt’s legal action and threats, SLPS Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams said in a letter to parents and staff district attorneys are confident school officials have the authority to require masks.
“If there is a shift in guidance from our health community, we will re-evaluate our position, but for the time being, we will continue to follow protocol that we know has been effective in limiting transmission of the virus in a school setting,” Adams said.
Other area districts refuse to give in to Schmitt’s demands.
The Francis Howell School District in St. Charles County released a statement calling Schmitt’s actions “disheartening, unfounded, and frankly, shameful.”
“The Attorney General is not elected to make decisions for Francis Howell students and staff. That responsibility lies with our locally elected school board members, and the mitigation measures they have enacted helped keep our schools open for in-person learning,” said the statement
“Our community and especially our elected officials should be celebrating and supporting schools during this challenging time, not suing them. The lawsuit filed by Schmitt is a waste of taxpayer money – on both sides.”
Maplewood Richmond Heights Superintendent Bonita E. Jamison said in a statement the lawsuit against her district “is not a prudent use of taxpayer money or human resources required to address it.”
“We believe these lawsuits continue to be a distraction to school leaders regionally who are already taxed with efforts to keep school doors open and students safe.”
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, filed legislation this week that would provide reimbursement to local public-school districts for all legal expenses incurred defending against the lawsuits.
“Local public schools’ budgets are already stretched thin because of the pandemic,” Quade said. “They shouldn’t have to foot the bill for Eric Schmitt’s shameful campaign stunts.”
Schmitt’s lawsuits come as many Missouri schools have shut down in-person learning due to coronavirus outbreaks. Hospitals throughout the state are also at capacity as the Omicron variant surge continues.
State Sen. Doug Beck, D-Affton, pre-filed similar legislation, Senate Bill 922, in December.
“The attorney general is abusing the powers of his office to stop schools from keeping kids and teachers safe,” Beck said.
“I am in disbelief we are even having this conversation. He is even suing the St. Louis County Special School District, which educates some of our most vulnerable children. This has got to stop.”
Most of Schmitt’s lawsuits are against St. Louis and Kansas City area school districts.
Quade’s legislation is House Bill 2569.
